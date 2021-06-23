Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Silvercorp Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in the Peoples Republic of China. It explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc properties. The company primarily operates and develops four Silver-Lead-Zinc mines at the Ying Mining Camp, Henan Province; and the Na-Bao Polymetalic Project in Qinghai Province, China. The company is growing its resource base through continuous exploration of existing projects as well as acquiring new development and exploration projects in multiple jurisdictions. Silvercorp is listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange and the NYSE under the symbol T.SVM and SVM respectively. “

SVM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from $8.75 to $9.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating and issued a C$9.50 price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Silvercorp Metals from C$7.50 to C$7.75 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Silvercorp Metals from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.95.

SVM stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.33. Silvercorp Metals has a 52-week low of $4.58 and a 52-week high of $8.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11 and a beta of 1.01.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Silvercorp Metals had a net margin of 24.14% and a return on equity of 7.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Silvercorp Metals will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 4th will be issued a $0.0125 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 3rd. Silvercorp Metals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.64%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Silvercorp Metals by 37.8% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,814 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Silvercorp Metals by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 14,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $98,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Silvercorp Metals in the 4th quarter worth $110,000. 30.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in China. The company primarily explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc metals. It holds interest in Ying silver-lead- zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China; and GC silver-lead-zinc mine in Guangdong Province, China.

