Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Palatin Technologies, Inc is a development-stage medical technology company involved in developing and commercializing products and technologies for diagnostic imaging, cancer therapy and ethical drug development These developments are based on its proprietary monoclonal antibody radiolabeling and enabling peptide platform technologies. “

Get Palatin Technologies alerts:

PTN stock opened at $0.53 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.48. Palatin Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $121.74 million, a P/E ratio of -4.81 and a beta of 1.42.

Palatin Technologies (NYSEAMERICAN:PTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $0.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Palatin Technologies will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,651,856 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after acquiring an additional 79,569 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. GWM Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Palatin Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 130,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Palatin Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 10.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Palatin Technologies Company Profile

Palatin Technologies, Inc, a specialized biopharmaceutical company, develops targeted receptor-specific therapeutics for the treatment of various diseases in the United States. The company's lead product is Vyleesi, a melanocortin receptor agonist for the treatment of premenopausal women with acquired, generalized hypoactive sexual desire disorder.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Palatin Technologies (PTN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Palatin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palatin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.