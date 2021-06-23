Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Boosted by KeyCorp

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) – Analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of American Assets Trust in a research note issued on Sunday, June 20th. KeyCorp analyst T. Thomas now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.50 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.48. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Assets Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.51 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.26 EPS.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on AAT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th.

Shares of NYSE AAT opened at $37.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 134.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust has a 52-week low of $20.73 and a 52-week high of $38.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.82. The company has a current ratio of 6.53, a quick ratio of 6.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th will be given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 9th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

In other American Assets Trust news, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $675,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady acquired 10,872 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.01 per share, for a total transaction of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783. 33.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AAT. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 102.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,265 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,709,000 after purchasing an additional 18,870 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 41.3% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 40,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 11,758 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,016,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,409,000 after acquiring an additional 531,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in American Assets Trust by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,406,764 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,507,000 after acquiring an additional 265,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.99% of the company’s stock.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

