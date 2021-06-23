Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) PT Set at €74.00 by Barclays

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) has been given a €74.00 ($87.06) target price by Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ABI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €55.00 ($64.71) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €68.00 ($80.00) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €80.00 ($94.12) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a €76.00 ($89.41) price objective on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €65.92 ($77.56).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 12-month low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 12-month high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

