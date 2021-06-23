Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.

Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday. Echo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.

Get Echo Energy alerts:

About Echo Energy

Echo Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exploration and gas focused E&P company in Latin America. The company's asset portfolio consists of Santa Cruz Sur. It also engages in holding Argentinian and Bolivian branch assets. The company was formerly known as Independent Resources plc.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Echo Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Echo Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.