Echo Energy (LON:ECHO) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Echo Energy (LON:ECHO)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued on Monday, Price Targets.com reports.
Echo Energy stock opened at GBX 0.70 ($0.01) on Monday. Echo Energy has a fifty-two week low of GBX 0.31 ($0.00) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1.90 ($0.02). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,867.95. The stock has a market capitalization of £9.09 million and a P/E ratio of -0.30.
About Echo Energy
