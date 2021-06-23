Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) PT Set at €115.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:KBX) has been given a €115.00 ($135.29) target price by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 5.36% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on KBX. Berenberg Bank set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €106.00 ($124.71) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €125.00 ($147.06) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €104.83 ($123.33).

ETR:KBX opened at €109.00 ($128.24) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 130.92, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €103.12. Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft has a 12-month low of €87.92 ($103.44) and a 12-month high of €117.24 ($137.93). The firm has a market capitalization of $17.57 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.18.

Knorr-Bremse Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. It offers intelligence entrance, power electrics and control technology, digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers, signal systems, stationary and mobile testing equipment, wiper and wash systems, and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

