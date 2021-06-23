E.On (FRA:EOAN) Given a €15.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

E.On (FRA:EOAN) received a €15.00 ($17.65) target price from equities research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.01% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on EOAN. Morgan Stanley set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on E.On and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €12.20 ($14.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price target on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a €10.50 ($12.35) price target on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €11.04 ($12.99).

FRA EOAN opened at €9.93 ($11.69) on Monday. E.On has a one year low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a one year high of €10.80 ($12.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €10.14.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

