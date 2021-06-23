Keywords Studios (LON:KWS) Earns Buy Rating from Liberum Capital

Keywords Studios (LON:KWS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Liberum Capital in a research note issued on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price target on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 35.58% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,736 ($35.75) price objective on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and set a GBX 3,200 ($41.81) target price on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th.

Get Keywords Studios alerts:

KWS stock opened at GBX 2,434 ($31.80) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 2,629.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.98. Keywords Studios has a 12 month low of GBX 1,750 ($22.86) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,018.64 ($39.44). The company has a market capitalization of £1.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.54.

In other news, insider Giorgio Guastalla sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,800 ($36.58), for a total value of £84,000,000 ($109,746,537.76).

Keywords Studios Company Profile

Keywords Studios plc provides integrated outsourced creative and technical services to the video game industry. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Keywords Studios Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keywords Studios and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.