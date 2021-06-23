Guggenheim Begins Coverage on FIGS (NYSE:FIGS)

Analysts at Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of FIGS (NYSE:FIGS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.46% from the stock’s current price.

FIGS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of FIGS in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on FIGS in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.91.

FIGS stock opened at $45.21 on Monday. FIGS has a 1 year low of $28.25 and a 1 year high of $49.74.

FIGS, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer healthcare apparel and lifestyle company in the United States. It designs and sells healthcare apparel and other non-scrub offerings, such as lab coats, under scrubs, outerwear, activewear, loungewear, compression socks footwear, masks, and face shields. The company markets and sells its products through its digital platform comprising website and mobile app.

