Needham & Company LLC Initiates Coverage on 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT)

Equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of 8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.05% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised 8X8 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Craig Hallum restated a “hold” rating on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Monday, May 17th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price (down from $32.50) on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of 8X8 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.64.

8X8 stock opened at $26.88 on Monday. 8X8 has a one year low of $14.71 and a one year high of $39.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.12 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 2.28.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.32). 8X8 had a negative net margin of 31.10% and a negative return on equity of 73.97%. The company had revenue of $144.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.96 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 19.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that 8X8 will post -0.84 EPS for the current year.

In other 8X8 news, CFO Samuel C. Wilson sold 916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $31,171.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 167,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,687,059.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dejan Deklich sold 1,277 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.03, for a total transaction of $43,456.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 156,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,314,907.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,008 shares of company stock worth $291,069. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its stake in shares of 8X8 by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 13,381,513 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,261,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Tiger Global Management LLC raised its holdings in 8X8 by 81.8% during the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 9,000,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $310,230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,050,000 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in 8X8 by 1,086.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,169,773 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,827,000 after purchasing an additional 2,902,703 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 8X8 in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,486,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of 8X8 by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,690,839 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,850,000 after buying an additional 146,754 shares during the period. 97.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. It offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

