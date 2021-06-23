Piper Sandler Research Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of BancFirst in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Race now anticipates that the bank will earn $1.13 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.12. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for BancFirst’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.02 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.82 EPS.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The bank reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.30. BancFirst had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 25.69%. The business had revenue of $117.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.40 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BancFirst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $64.82 on Monday. BancFirst has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $77.38. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.06 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $69.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.4% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,178 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,756,000 after purchasing an additional 8,324 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $851,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BancFirst during the 1st quarter worth approximately $554,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in BancFirst in the first quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in BancFirst by 50.1% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director William Scott Martin sold 2,500 shares of BancFirst stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.91, for a total value of $174,775.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,196 shares of company stock worth $5,424,243 over the last 90 days. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.10%. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

BancFirst Company Profile

BancFirst Corporation operates as the bank holding company for BancFirst that provides a range of commercial banking services to retail customers, and small to medium-sized businesses. It operates through Metropolitan Banks, Community Banks, Pegasus Bank, and Other Financial Services segments. The company offers checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, sweep accounts, club accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as overdraft protection and auto draft services.

