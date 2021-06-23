Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Stephens

Equities researchers at Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) in a research report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price suggests a potential downside of 13.32% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Affirm in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities upped their price objective on shares of Affirm from $77.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Affirm from $146.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Affirm from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Affirm from $155.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.23.

Get Affirm alerts:

NASDAQ AFRM opened at $63.45 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $62.42. Affirm has a 1 year low of $46.50 and a 1 year high of $146.90.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.77). Affirm had a negative net margin of 34.01% and a negative return on equity of 53.97%. The firm had revenue of $230.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.94 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Affirm will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Affirm in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Affirm during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in Affirm during the first quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 29.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Affirm Company Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States and Canada. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its payments network and partnership with an originating bank, enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging from one to forty-eight months.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Affirm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affirm and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.