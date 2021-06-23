Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) Insider David Duffy Sells 13,074 Shares

Virgin Money UK PLC (LON:VMUK) insider David Duffy sold 13,074 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 194 ($2.53), for a total transaction of £25,363.56 ($33,137.65).
David Duffy also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, June 18th, David Duffy sold 1,967 shares of Virgin Money UK stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 197 ($2.57), for a total value of £3,874.99 ($5,062.70).
LON:VMUK opened at GBX 197.55 ($2.58) on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.48. Virgin Money UK PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 70.18 ($0.92) and a 12 month high of GBX 215 ($2.81). The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 200.94.
About Virgin Money UK
Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.
Further Reading: Cost of Equity
Receive News & Ratings for Virgin Money UK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virgin Money UK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.