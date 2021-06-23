Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Bureau Veritas (OTCMKTS:BVRDF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.94% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Bureau Veritas SA provides conformity assessment and certification services. The Company offers a range of services, including asset management, certification, classification services, consulting, inspections and audits, testing and analysis, and training. “

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bureau Veritas in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of Bureau Veritas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Bureau Veritas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

Shares of BVRDF stock opened at $31.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.10 billion, a PE ratio of 43.22 and a beta of 1.25. Bureau Veritas has a 1 year low of $20.85 and a 1 year high of $31.62. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.77.

Bureau Veritas Company Profile

Bureau Veritas SA provides laboratory testing, inspection, and certification services. It operates through six segments: Marine & Offshore; Agri-Food & Commodities; Industry; Buildings & Infrastructure; Certification; and Consumer Products. The company engages in inspecting, testing, auditing, and certifying the products, assets, and management systems of its clients related to regulatory or self-imposed standards, as well as the issuance of compliance reports.

