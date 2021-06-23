Karl Sternberg Acquires 1,000 Shares of Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) Stock

Monks Investment Trust Plc (LON:MNKS) insider Karl Sternberg acquired 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,317 ($17.21) per share, with a total value of £13,170 ($17,206.69).

MNKS stock opened at GBX 1,348 ($17.61) on Wednesday. Monks Investment Trust Plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,025.02 ($13.39) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,490 ($19.47). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,346.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.08, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market cap of £3.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.45.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. Monks Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.01%.

The Monks Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. It is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

