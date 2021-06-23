Insider Buying: United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) Insider Buys 25,660 Shares of Stock

United Utilities Group PLC (LON:UU) insider Steven L. Mogford bought 25,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,029 ($13.44) per share, for a total transaction of £264,041.40 ($344,971.78).

UU stock opened at GBX 1,027 ($13.42) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 986.53. United Utilities Group PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 800.40 ($10.46) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,043.50 ($13.63). The firm has a market capitalization of £7.00 billion and a PE ratio of 15.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 278.85, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be issued a dividend of GBX 28.83 ($0.38) per share. This is a boost from United Utilities Group’s previous dividend of $14.41. This represents a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. United Utilities Group’s payout ratio is currently 64.86%.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of United Utilities Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 980 ($12.80) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) in a research report on Tuesday.

About United Utilities Group

United Utilities Group PLC provides water and wastewater services in the United Kingdom. It is also involved in renewable energy generation, corporate trustee, financing, and property management activities; and the provision of waste treatment, consulting, and project management services. The company operates 42,000 kilometers (km) of water pipes; 78,000 km of wastewater pipes; 566 wastewater treatment works; and 86 water treatment works.

