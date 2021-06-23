Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.26 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:MGY)

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, June 16th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the quarter. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on MGY. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Piper Sandler upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Siebert Williams Shank began coverage on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.96.

Magnolia Oil & Gas stock opened at $14.96 on Monday. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 12 month low of $4.09 and a 12 month high of $16.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.30. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.71.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.10. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 14.60% and a return on equity of 10.60%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter worth $242,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $270,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the first quarter valued at about $815,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Magnolia Oil & Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 40.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 277,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 79,778 shares in the last quarter. 74.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director John B. Walker sold 7,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $109,060,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

