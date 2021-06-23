Oppenheimer Research Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG)

Vonage Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:VG) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer dropped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Vonage in a research note issued to investors on Friday, June 18th. Oppenheimer analyst T. Horan now anticipates that the company will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Vonage from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vonage in a research note on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.25.

VG stock opened at $15.05 on Monday. Vonage has a 1 year low of $9.31 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $3.78 billion, a PE ratio of -115.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.75.

Vonage (NASDAQ:VG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. The business had revenue of $332.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $317.14 million. Vonage had a negative net margin of 2.56% and a positive return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gagnon Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Vonage by 6.5% during the first quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 13,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vonage by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 130,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,674,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Vonage by 1.5% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 68,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after buying an additional 1,026 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its stake in Vonage by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 16,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Vonage by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 21,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Vonage Company Profile

Vonage Holdings Corp. primarily operates as a business-to-business cloud communications company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the European Union, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Vonage Communications Platform and Consumer. The Vonage Communications Platform segment offers programmable, embeddable, and customizable application program interfaces that enable software developers to build communications capabilities, such as messaging and voice calling within their applications; and Vonage Contact Center, a cloud contact center solution.

