$1.24 EPS Expected for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.24 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.96 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.37. Watts Water Technologies reported earnings per share of $0.74 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 67.6%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full year earnings of $4.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.91. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.21 to $5.30. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Watts Water Technologies.

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $413.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $383.58 million. Watts Water Technologies had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 13.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

In related news, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 11,141 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.68, for a total value of $1,478,187.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Timothy P. Horne sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.14, for a total transaction of $3,353,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 60,515 shares of company stock worth $8,146,983. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WTS. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Watts Water Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Watts Water Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 162.4% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 412 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2,040.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 428 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 408 shares during the period. 76.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:WTS opened at $140.60 on Wednesday. Watts Water Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $76.22 and a fifty-two week high of $144.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $132.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.52, a P/E/G ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.24.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from Watts Water Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Watts Water Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

About Watts Water Technologies

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

