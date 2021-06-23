Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Raise Earnings Estimates for Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX)

Luminex Co. (NASDAQ:LMNX) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Luminex in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now expects that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.20 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.19. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Luminex’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.26 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.26 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS.

Luminex (NASDAQ:LMNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $110.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $110.11 million. Luminex had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 4.66%.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on LMNX. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target (down previously from $38.00) on shares of Luminex in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Luminex from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Luminex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:LMNX opened at $36.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.02 and a beta of 0.57. Luminex has a 12-month low of $20.61 and a 12-month high of $41.69. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 6.08.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 17th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Luminex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.00%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Luminex by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,509 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Luminex by 39.0% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,565 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Luminex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $139,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Luminex by 7.4% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,798 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. 87.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Luminex Corporation develops, manufactures, and sells proprietary biological testing technologies and products for the diagnostics, pharmaceutical, and research industries worldwide. Its products include Luminex 100/200 that integrates fluidics, optics, and digital signal processing; FLEXMAP 3D system for use as a general laboratory instrument; MAGPIX system, a multiplexing analyzer for qualitative and quantitative analysis of proteins and nucleic acids; MicroPlex, MagPlex, xTAG, SeroMAP, and calibration and control microspheres; xPONENT, a software suite to simplify laboratory workflow and enhance productivity; and TDAS, an analysis program designed for development and optimization of nucleic acid assays.

