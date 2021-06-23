Investors Purchase High Volume of Huntsman Call Options (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors acquired 14,808 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 563% compared to the average volume of 2,235 call options.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,453,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in Huntsman by 1,173.8% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,637,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,165,000 after buying an additional 1,508,884 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Huntsman by 92.6% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,875,861 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $82,929,000 after buying an additional 1,382,467 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 40.6% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,849,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,988,000 after buying an additional 1,112,131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntsman by 7.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,892,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $371,681,000 after acquiring an additional 856,885 shares in the last quarter. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUN stock opened at $26.63 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.58. Huntsman has a 1-year low of $16.74 and a 1-year high of $32.35.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 8.51% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Huntsman will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Huntsman’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.82%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.53%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HUN shares. TheStreet downgraded Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Huntsman from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $37.00) on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.53.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells differentiated organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, Advanced Materials, and Textile Effects. The Performance Products segment manufactures amines and maleic anhydrides, including ethylene oxide, propylene oxide, glycols, ethylene dichloride, caustic soda, ammonia, hydrogen, methylamines, and acrylonitrile.

