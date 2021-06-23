Squarespace, Inc.’s (NYSE:SQSP) Quiet Period Set To Expire on June 28th

Squarespace’s (NYSE:SQSP) quiet period is set to expire on Monday, June 28th. Squarespace had issued 40,401,820 shares in its initial public offering on May 19th. The total size of the offering was $2,020,091,000 based on an initial share price of $50.00. During the company’s quiet period, underwriters and any insiders involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of SEC regulations. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQSP shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on Squarespace in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Squarespace in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Squarespace in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Squarespace presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.40.

Shares of SQSP stock opened at $64.05 on Wednesday. Squarespace has a 52 week low of $42.82 and a 52 week high of $64.71.

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 430,102 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.07, for a total transaction of $21,965,309.14. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $2,950,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 763,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,046,618. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 739,461 shares of company stock worth $39,605,391.

Squarespace Company Profile

Squarespace Inc provides an all-in-one website building and ecommerce platform. It operates principally in Dublin, Ireland, Portland, Oregon and Los Angeles, California. Squarespace Inc is headquartered in New York City.

