Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Analyst Upgrade

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) saw strong trading volume on Monday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $45.00 to $65.00. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 233,299 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 85% from the previous session’s volume of 1,542,523 shares.The stock last traded at $60.41 and had previously closed at $57.80.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ASAN. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Asana in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Asana from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Asana from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Asana from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Asana currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.85.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz acquired 250,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.69 per share, with a total value of $9,922,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 836,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,203,106.09. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 160,000 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.70 per share, with a total value of $7,312,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,807,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,603,161.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,300,000 shares of company stock worth $61,428,200 and sold 97,744 shares worth $3,725,603. 54.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in Asana in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $73,973,000. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter worth $65,448,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Asana by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,044,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,719,310 shares in the last quarter. Anglepoint Asset Management LTD. acquired a new position in Asana during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,274,000. Finally, Tiger Global Management LLC grew its stake in Asana by 161.2% in the 4th quarter. Tiger Global Management LLC now owns 2,419,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,495,000 after buying an additional 1,493,252 shares during the last quarter. 26.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion and a P/E ratio of -37.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $36.69.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $76.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $70.14 million. The business’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Asana, Inc. will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

