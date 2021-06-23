Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS) Hits New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $387.00 to $411.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. Cintas traded as high as $371.11 and last traded at $370.05, with a volume of 4752 shares. The stock had previously closed at $362.79.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Cintas from $324.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Cintas has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $382.71.

In other news, CAO Michael Lawrence Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.98, for a total value of $519,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 70,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,749,317.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. increased its holdings in Cintas by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 77,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,463,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cintas by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 507,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $179,470,000 after acquiring an additional 11,367 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its stake in Cintas by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,704 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,844,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 131,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $46,359,000 after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cintas by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 353,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,901,000 after buying an additional 23,764 shares during the period. 63.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $352.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 15th were given a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. Cintas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.99%.

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in North America, Latin America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services and First Aid and Safety Services segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, and carpet and tile cleaning services, as well as sells uniforms.

