TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) Sets New 52-Week High Following Analyst Upgrade

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $115.00 to $119.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the stock. TransUnion traded as high as $111.10 and last traded at $110.65, with a volume of 287 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.99.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TRU. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of TransUnion from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of TransUnion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of TransUnion from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on TransUnion from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of TransUnion from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.08.

In other TransUnion news, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.30, for a total value of $210,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,162,019.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven M. Chaouki sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.74, for a total value of $264,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,929,827.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 60,438 shares of company stock worth $6,124,550. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TransUnion during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in TransUnion by 112.5% in the 1st quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 13,058 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 6,912 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in TransUnion by 2.5% during the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 28,215 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,539,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its position in shares of TransUnion by 30.5% in the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 11,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Finally, Homrich & Berg boosted its holdings in shares of TransUnion by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,938 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $105.11. The company has a market cap of $21.34 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $745.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $704.39 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 22.42%. The business’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. Research analysts predict that TransUnion will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This is an increase from TransUnion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is currently 13.52%.

About TransUnion (NYSE:TRU)

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Markets, International, and Consumer Interactive. The U.S. Markets segment provides consumer reports, actionable insights, and analytics, such as credit and other scores, as well as technology solutions for businesses.

