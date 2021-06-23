Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of International Flavors & Fragrances Call Options (NYSE:IFF)

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 1,397 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,027% compared to the typical volume of 124 call options.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IFF shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $160.00 target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a research note on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.23.

NYSE IFF opened at $149.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.10. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $99.54 and a one year high of $149.74. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.45.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a net margin of 3.17% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.04%.

In other news, Director Ilene S. Gordon bought 1,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $140.39 per share, for a total transaction of $140,390.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,255 shares in the company, valued at $176,189.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Simon Herriott sold 1,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.47, for a total transaction of $184,442.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,847 shares in the company, valued at $394,224.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IFF. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 140.1% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 14,358 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. NFC Investments LLC acquired a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,966,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 1st quarter worth approximately $24,143,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 47,210 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,591,000 after purchasing an additional 17,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 13,702 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. 91.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions.

