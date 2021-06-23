Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTGX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after HC Wainwright raised their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $50.00. HC Wainwright currently has a buy rating on the stock. Protagonist Therapeutics traded as high as $44.08 and last traded at $44.08, with a volume of 2125 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $42.47.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from $30.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities started coverage on Protagonist Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on Protagonist Therapeutics from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 55,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Protagonist Therapeutics by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 48,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $1,667,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Protagonist Therapeutics by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,591,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,248,000 after buying an additional 135,734 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 31.6% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter.

The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.85 and a beta of 1.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.85.

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 31.99% and a negative net margin of 224.79%. The company had revenue of $6.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

About Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX)

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address unmet medical needs. It is developing PTG-300, an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PTG-200, an oral, interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist peptide, which is in phase II clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe Crohn's disease; and PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 specific integrin antagonist that is in Phase II clinical trial for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD).

