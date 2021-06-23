CarMax (KMX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) will announce its earnings results before the market opens on Friday, June 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.61 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. CarMax had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 19.42%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.30 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect CarMax to post $6 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get CarMax alerts:

Shares of KMX opened at $117.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $122.48. The company has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.65. CarMax has a 52-week low of $84.70 and a 52-week high of $138.77.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 target price (down from $155.00) on shares of CarMax in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Stephens upped their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CarMax from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on CarMax from $130.00 to $153.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on CarMax from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. CarMax presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.50.

In other CarMax news, Director Thomas J. Folliard sold 185,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total value of $24,337,726.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 392,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,546,231.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About CarMax

CarMax, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of used vehicles in the United States. The company operates in two segments, CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance. It offers customers a range of makes and models of used vehicles, including domestic, imported, and luxury vehicles; and extended protection plans to customers at the time of sale, as well as sells vehicles that are approximately 10 years old and has more than 100,000 miles through whole auctions.

Featured Article: Profit margin is different from the revenue



Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.