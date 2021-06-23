Franklin Covey (FC) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, June 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE FC opened at $32.60 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Franklin Covey has a 12-month low of $16.50 and a 12-month high of $32.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.83. The stock has a market cap of $461.16 million, a PE ratio of -41.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 31.29 and a beta of 1.75.

FC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TheStreet upgraded Franklin Covey from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Roth Capital increased their price target on Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franklin Covey from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.75.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, leadership, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

