FedEx (FDX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $4.77 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:FDX opened at $297.69 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $299.03. FedEx has a 12 month low of $129.28 and a 12 month high of $319.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.25.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 12th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 25th. This is an increase from FedEx’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is 27.37%.

Several analysts recently commented on FDX shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on FedEx from $350.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $383.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on FedEx from $336.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of FedEx from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of FedEx from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $331.54.

In related news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 4,700 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.97, for a total transaction of $1,485,059.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,943,666.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Frederick W. Smith sold 102,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.02, for a total value of $29,582,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 14,595,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,233,053,034.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 170,773 shares of company stock valued at $50,641,869 over the last three months. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FedEx stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 872 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock, valued at approximately $219,000. 71.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border e-commerce technology and e-commerce transportation solutions.

