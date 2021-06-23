Progress Software (PRGS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, June 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.59 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 24th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.20. Progress Software had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 36.46%. The company had revenue of $131.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.39 million. Progress Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. On average, analysts expect Progress Software to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Progress Software stock opened at $45.49 on Wednesday. Progress Software has a 12 month low of $34.05 and a 12 month high of $49.23. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.60 and a beta of 1.26.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PRGS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim started coverage on Progress Software in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Progress Software news, SVP Jeremy Segal sold 761 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total value of $33,194.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progress Software Company Profile

Progress Software Corporation develops business applications. The company operates through three segments: OpenEdge, Data Connectivity and Integration, and Application Development and Deployment. The OpenEdge segment offers Progress OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; Progress Corticon, a business rules management system that enables applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities; Progress Kinvey, a platform for building enterprise applications; MOVEit that provides secure collaboration and automated file transfers of critical business information; and WhatsUp Gold, a network monitoring solution.

