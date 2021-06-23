Zacks: Analysts Expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $335.10 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) to post sales of $335.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Fair Isaac’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $317.65 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.36 million. Fair Isaac reported sales of $313.73 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Fair Isaac will report full-year sales of $1.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.31 billion to $1.35 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.43 billion to $1.49 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Fair Isaac.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $1.16. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 96.79% and a net margin of 20.90%. The business had revenue of $331.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $322.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on Fair Isaac from $565.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $537.71.

FICO opened at $506.02 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac has a 12-month low of $380.00 and a 12-month high of $547.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $505.57. The company has a market cap of $14.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.06 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Fair Isaac news, Director James Kirsner sold 4,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $503.88, for a total value of $2,307,770.40. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,307,770.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total value of $6,241,896.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,348 shares of company stock worth $25,537,617. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 50.0% in the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 31.2% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. 87.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fair Isaac Company Profile

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

