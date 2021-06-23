Zacks: Brokerages Expect MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $454.47 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that MEDNAX, Inc. (NYSE:MD) will post sales of $454.47 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for MEDNAX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $467.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $440.99 million. MEDNAX posted sales of $509.20 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that MEDNAX will report full-year sales of $1.82 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.81 billion to $1.90 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow MEDNAX.

MEDNAX (NYSE:MD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $446.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.07 million. MEDNAX had a negative net margin of 41.46% and a positive return on equity of 10.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.32 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MD. Truist lifted their price target on MEDNAX from $22.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of MEDNAX from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised MEDNAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, May 21st. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of MEDNAX from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on MEDNAX from $17.50 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

MD stock opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.55, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 2.15. MEDNAX has a 12-month low of $12.47 and a 12-month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.02.

In related news, Director Roger Md Medel sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.40, for a total value of $2,540,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,318,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,488,350.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in MEDNAX in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of MEDNAX by 1,207.3% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in MEDNAX during the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of MEDNAX during the fourth quarter worth $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

About MEDNAX

MEDNAX, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States and Puerto Rico. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

