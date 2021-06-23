Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $818.27 Million

Equities analysts expect Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) to announce sales of $818.27 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Regal Beloit’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $808.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $826.10 million. Regal Beloit reported sales of $634.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Regal Beloit will report full year sales of $3.21 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.19 billion to $3.22 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.66 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.33 billion to $4.64 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Regal Beloit.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The company had revenue of $814.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Regal Beloit’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

RBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.00.

In other Regal Beloit news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $709,268.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Regal Beloit during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 395.7% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 342 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 29.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 1,823.1% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 112.0% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 583 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of RBC stock opened at $128.96 on Wednesday. Regal Beloit has a 1 year low of $79.19 and a 1 year high of $159.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $141.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.80%.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

