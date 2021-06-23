Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) Stock Price Up 3.3%

Shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) rose 3.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.32 and last traded at $13.30. Approximately 62,749 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 669% from the average daily volume of 8,155 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.87.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.30.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF stock. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF (NYSEARCA:VCLO) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 3,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada owned 1.91% of Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simplify Volt Cloud and Cybersecurity Disruption ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.