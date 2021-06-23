Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 11.66% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Matthews International Corporation is a designer, manufacturer and marketer principally of memorialization products & brand solutions. Memorialization products consist primarily of bronze memorials and other memorialization products, caskets and cremation equipment for the cemetery & funeral home industries. Brand solutions include graphics imaging products & services, marking products, & merchandising solutions. The Company’s products & services include cast bronze memorials & other memorialization products; caskets; cast & etched architectural products; cremation equipment & cremation- related products; mausoleums; brand management, printing plates, pre-press services, & imaging systems for the primary packaging & corrugated industries; marking equipment & consumables, & industrial automation products for identifying, tracking & conveying various consumer & industrial products, components & packaging containers; & merchandising display systems and marketing & design services. “

Get Matthews International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MATW traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.72. 107,137 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 126,282. Matthews International has a 1 year low of $17.01 and a 1 year high of $43.75. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 89.56 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $40.18.

Matthews International (NASDAQ:MATW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $417.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $395.94 million. Matthews International had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 0.83%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Matthews International will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Matthews International by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Matthews International in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Matthews International

Matthews International Corporation provides brand solutions, memorialization products, and industrial technologies worldwide. The company's SGK Brand Solutions segment offers brand management and pre-media services, printing plates and cylinders, engineered products, imaging services, digital asset management, merchandising display systems, and marketing and design services primarily for the consumer goods and retail industries.

Recommended Story: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matthews International (MATW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matthews International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matthews International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.