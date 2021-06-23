Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.

NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.00.

Get Cognyte Software alerts:

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Cognyte Software in a report on Thursday, March 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognyte Software from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $38.40.

About Cognyte Software

Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.

See Also: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Receive News & Ratings for Cognyte Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognyte Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.