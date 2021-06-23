Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.14 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.17. Cognyte Software also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $0.800-0.800 EPS.
NASDAQ:CGNT traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $23.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,571,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 797,629. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.62. Cognyte Software has a 1 year low of $22.61 and a 1 year high of $38.00.
Cognyte Software (NASDAQ:CGNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The medical device company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $124.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.75 million. Analysts predict that Cognyte Software will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.
About Cognyte Software
Cognyte Software Ltd. provides security analytics software to governments and enterprises worldwide. The company's open software fuses, analyzes, and visualizes disparate data sets for security organizations. It offers investigative analytics, operational intelligence analytics, and threat intelligence analytics solutions.
