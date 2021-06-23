Drep [new] Hits Market Cap of $16.05 Million (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. Drep [new] has a market cap of $16.05 million and approximately $1.93 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded down 29.1% against the dollar. One Drep [new] coin can currently be bought for $0.40 or 0.00001184 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

Buying and Selling Drep [new]

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Drep [new] directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Drep [new] should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Drep [new] using one of the exchanges listed above.

