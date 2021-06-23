OMG Network Achieves Market Capitalization of $506.98 Million (OMG)

OMG Network (CURRENCY:OMG) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. In the last seven days, OMG Network has traded down 30.2% against the US dollar. One OMG Network coin can currently be purchased for about $3.61 or 0.00010638 BTC on major exchanges. OMG Network has a market cap of $506.98 million and approximately $297.48 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Mithril (MITH) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.19 or 0.00135935 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000873 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000513 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000072 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network (OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 coins. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OMG Network is omg.network . The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/OMGnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OmiseGO is building a decentralized exchange, liquidity provider mechanism, clearinghouse messaging network, and asset-backed blockchain gateway. OmiseGO is not owned by any single one party. Instead, it is an open distributed network of validators that enforce the behavior of all participants. It uses the mechanism of a protocol token to create a proof-of-stake blockchain to enable enforcement of market activity amongst participants. Owning OMG tokens buys the right to validate this blockchain, within its consensus rules. Transaction fees on the network including payment, interchange, trading, and clearinghouse use, are given to non-faulty validators who enforce bonded contract states. The token will have value derived from the fees derived from this network, with the obligation/cost of providing validation to its users. OMG rebrand: OmiseGO Rebrands to OMG Network “

Buying and Selling OMG Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OMG Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OMG Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

