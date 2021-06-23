DMM: Governance Price Hits $0.0412 on Major Exchanges (DMG)

DMM: Governance (CURRENCY:DMG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. During the last week, DMM: Governance has traded down 23.2% against the U.S. dollar. One DMM: Governance coin can now be bought for about $0.0412 or 0.00000121 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DMM: Governance has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $904,670.00 worth of DMM: Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

About DMM: Governance

DMM: Governance (CRYPTO:DMG) is a coin. Its genesis date was May 18th, 2020. DMM: Governance’s total supply is 249,511,173 coins and its circulating supply is 50,171,667 coins. DMM: Governance’s official message board is medium.com/dmm-dao . DMM: Governance’s official website is defimoneymarket.com . DMM: Governance’s official Twitter account is @DMMDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “DMM: Governance allows users to earn 6.25% on ETH, DAI, and USDC with DeFi Money Market (DMM) all backed by real-world income-generating assets viewable on-chain. “

