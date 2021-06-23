Centrality 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $661,666.00 (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on June 22nd. One Centrality coin can now be purchased for $0.0773 or 0.00000227 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Centrality has traded down 0.7% against the US dollar. Centrality has a total market cap of $92.72 million and $661,666.00 worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $18.42 or 0.00054207 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00003475 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.96 or 0.00020470 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $219.96 or 0.00647315 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.49 or 0.00077960 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.20 or 0.00038832 BTC.

Centrality Coin Profile

Centrality (CRYPTO:CENNZ) is a coin. Its launch date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official website is www.centrality.ai . Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . Centrality’s official message board is medium.com/centrality

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Buying and Selling Centrality

