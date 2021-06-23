First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) Stock Price Up 1.1%

Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NYSEARCA:ROBT) rose 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $54.14 and last traded at $54.14. Approximately 9,725 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 33,400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.55.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $52.55.

