Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey Sells 2,187 Shares

Sumo Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMO) CFO Sydney Carey sold 2,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $48,114.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Sydney Carey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 17th, Sydney Carey sold 12,681 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $242,207.10.

On Monday, June 14th, Sydney Carey sold 100 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $2,200.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Sydney Carey sold 10,500 shares of Sumo Logic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.22, for a total value of $201,810.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SUMO traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.80. 3,288,929 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,518,443. The stock has a market cap of $2.22 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.77. Sumo Logic, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $46.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $19.13.

Sumo Logic (NASDAQ:SUMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $54.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.89 million. Sumo Logic’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.91) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Sumo Logic, Inc. will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SUMO. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Sumo Logic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $27.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut Sumo Logic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Sumo Logic from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sumo Logic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SUMO. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 135.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,193,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,106,000 after purchasing an additional 686,017 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its stake in Sumo Logic by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 97,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,778,000 after purchasing an additional 3,710 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,497,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,702,000. Finally, Premier Fund Managers Ltd purchased a new position in Sumo Logic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,999,000. 63.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sumo Logic Company Profile

Sumo Logic, Inc provides cloud-native software-as-a-service platform that enables organizations to address the challenges and opportunities presented by digital transformation, modern applications, and cloud computing worldwide. Its platform enables organizations to automate the collection, ingestion, and analysis of application, infrastructure, security, and IoT data to derive actionable insights.

