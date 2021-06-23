Quadient (OTCMKTS:NPACY) Trading Down 7.7%

Quadient S.A. (OTCMKTS:NPACY) was down 7.7% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.92 and last traded at $1.92. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 2,117 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on NPACY shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Quadient from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Quadient to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th.

Get Quadient alerts:

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.83.

Quadient SA provides business solutions for customers through digital and physical channels worldwide. It operates through Customer Experience Management, Business Process Automation, Mail-related Solutions, and Parcel Locker Solutions segments. Its Customer Experience Management segment enables companies to design, manage, and provide omnichannel and personalized software solutions for customer experience management for enterprises.

Recommended Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Quadient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quadient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.