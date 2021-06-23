Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) Trading Up 0.3%

Great Canadian Gaming Co. (OTCMKTS:GCGMF) was up 0.3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $36.37 and last traded at $36.37. Approximately 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.25.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.21.

About Great Canadian Gaming (OTCMKTS:GCGMF)

Great Canadian Gaming Corporation operates as a gaming and entertainment company in Canada. As of March 2, 2021, the company operated 26 gaming, entertainment, and hospitality facilities in Ontario, British Columbia, New Brunswick, and Nova Scotia. Its facilities include approximately 16,000 slot machines, 575 table games, 71 dining amenities, and 500 hotel rooms.

