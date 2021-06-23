Aion Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.61 Million (AION)

Aion (CURRENCY:AION) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 22nd. One Aion coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000348 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Aion has traded 33.4% lower against the US dollar. Aion has a market cap of $58.21 million and approximately $4.61 million worth of Aion was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Aion alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33,962.32 or 0.99931675 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00028956 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00007678 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.03 or 0.00314916 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $258.22 or 0.00759789 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $127.87 or 0.00376256 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00006104 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00057723 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003406 BTC.

Aion Profile

AION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Equihash210,9 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 19th, 2017. Aion’s total supply is 492,501,925 coins. Aion’s official message board is blog.aion.network . Aion’s official website is theoan.com . Aion’s official Twitter account is @Aion_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Aion is /r/AionNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Aion is the digital asset of The Open Application Network. Aion is used to secure and access The OAN. As a public infrastructure, a global community of individuals, software companies, and institutions secure and maintain the operations of The OAN. These critical functions are enabled and incentivized using Aion.The Open Application Network solves the unintended consequences of platform economies. The OAN is an open-source public infrastructure for the creation and hosting of Open Apps. Open Apps are programs that put users back in control and are universally accessible across platforms. The OAN is built on open standards and is owned by everyone that uses it. “

Aion Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aion using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AIONUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Aion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Aion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.