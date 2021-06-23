Kira Network Market Cap Achieves $4.04 Million (KEX)

Kira Network (CURRENCY:KEX) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 22nd. One Kira Network coin can currently be bought for $0.32 or 0.00000947 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Kira Network has traded 33.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Kira Network has a total market cap of $4.04 million and $1.10 million worth of Kira Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002945 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001777 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00047612 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.72 or 0.00113928 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.87 or 0.00161443 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000182 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33,856.24 or 0.99619556 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Kira Network

Kira Network’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,532,083 coins. Kira Network’s official Twitter account is @kexcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Kira Network is medium.com/kira-core . The official website for Kira Network is kiracore.com

According to CryptoCompare, “KexCoins are cryptocurrency tokens issued to participants via the crowd fund. Those funds are then used to buy in the student investment property market which bring reliable returns. Kexcoin intention is to dramatically speed up the process of raising money to purchase student investment properties. Participants from all around the world will be able to participate in this process receiving a guaranteed buy back and burn policy on the finite supply of coinage created. As these properties generate rental profits we will begin buying back KexCoins from participants and then destroying them, thus raising the value of all remaining KexCoins. “

Buying and Selling Kira Network

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kira Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kira Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kira Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

