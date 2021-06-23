Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.470-0.470 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.400. The company issued revenue guidance of $660 million-664 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $638.21 million.Zscaler also updated its Q4 2021 guidance to $0.080-0.090 EPS.

NASDAQ:ZS traded up $3.20 on Tuesday, reaching $219.61. The stock had a trading volume of 1,501,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,902. The firm has a market cap of $30.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -127.68 and a beta of 0.80. Zscaler has a 1-year low of $103.05 and a 1-year high of $230.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $187.82.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $176.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.73 million. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 38.30% and a negative return on equity of 36.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.07 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zscaler will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ZS shares. Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Zscaler from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Zscaler from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Zscaler from $233.00 to $215.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities upgraded shares of Zscaler from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $175.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Zscaler currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $211.00.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.01, for a total transaction of $10,239,711.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 367,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,586,679.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.25, for a total transaction of $432,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $813,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 129,987 shares of company stock worth $25,535,934. Company insiders own 21.40% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler Company Profile

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

