NANJCOIN (NANJ) Market Capitalization Achieves $1.17 Million

NANJCOIN (CURRENCY:NANJ) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on June 22nd. In the last week, NANJCOIN has traded 20.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. NANJCOIN has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $81.00 worth of NANJCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NANJCOIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002956 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00054245 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00020371 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $216.19 or 0.00638659 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.47 or 0.00078193 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.16 or 0.00038883 BTC.

About NANJCOIN

NANJCOIN (NANJ) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 6th, 2018. NANJCOIN’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 19,361,889,557 coins. NANJCOIN’s official website is nanjcoin.com . NANJCOIN’s official Twitter account is @nanjcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NANJCOIN is nanjcoin.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “NANJCOIN is a hybrid ERC20/223 standard Ethereum token. ERC20 is currently the most common standard used by Ethereum tokens, however, ERC223 is getting attention as an upwardly compatible and improved version of the ERC20 standard. ERC223 tokens are unaffected by the ERC20 defect in which users’ tokens become unusable if accidentally sent to the contract address. A change in specifications has also led to processing fees for ERC223 tokens sent to contract addresses being halved. As the ERC223 standard is compatible with ERC20, ERC223 is also compatible with the multitude of services and tools available for ERC20 tokens. Future merits include its planned ability to function with revolutionary technologies likes Raiden and Plasma. ERC20/223 hybrids have the ability to send airdrops quickly to large numbers of people with minimal fees, perform lockups, and attach messages to transactions. “

Buying and Selling NANJCOIN

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NANJCOIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NANJCOIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NANJCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

