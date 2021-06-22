BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.71 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that BioLife Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLFS) will post $28.71 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for BioLife Solutions’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $25.50 million and the highest is $30.75 million. BioLife Solutions posted sales of $9.92 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 189.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioLife Solutions will report full-year sales of $111.39 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $107.10 million to $114.95 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $147.14 million, with estimates ranging from $140.00 million to $161.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for BioLife Solutions.

BioLife Solutions (NASDAQ:BLFS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $16.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.60 million. BioLife Solutions had a negative return on equity of 0.35% and a negative net margin of 39.34%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BLFS shares. TheStreet cut BioLife Solutions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of BioLife Solutions in a report on Thursday, May 20th. B. Riley upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $35.50 to $61.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Maxim Group upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on BioLife Solutions from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.22.

In other news, CMO Todd Berard sold 2,120 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $74,221.20. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 72,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,977.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Karen A. Foster sold 16,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.79, for a total value of $698,846.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,716 shares in the company, valued at $3,838,947.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 270,428 shares of company stock worth $9,386,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 6,204.4% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,837 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of BioLife Solutions by 265.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,293 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in shares of BioLife Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $194,000. 63.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLFS traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $43.87. 265,572 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 295,657. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of -52.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 32.57 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.06. BioLife Solutions has a 12 month low of $15.05 and a 12 month high of $47.97.

BioLife Solutions Company Profile

BioLife Solutions, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies bioproduction tools and services for the cell and gene therapy industry in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's products are used in the basic and applied research, and commercial manufacturing of biologic-based therapies.

